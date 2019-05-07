Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The City of Racine has scheduled a free e-waste recycling and disposal event from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Southside Industrial Park, 1800 S. Memorial Drive.

Residents can dispose of tires (limit eight per resident), microwaves, televisions, computer monitors, freon appliances and non-freon goods at no charge.

The event is intended for City of Racine residents only and will require proof of residency such as a driver’s license, utility bill or property tax bill. The City’s Pearl Street Facility will be open, but normal fees will be charged for any items brought to the Pearl Street site.

No commercial or business drop-offs are allowed.

