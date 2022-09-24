Free community meal set Sept. 27

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in fellowship hall. Carryouts will start at 6 p.m.
