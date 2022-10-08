 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free community meal set Oct. 25

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in fellowship hall. This month's meal is provided by Kurk Concrete. Carryouts will start at 6 p.m.

