 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free community meal set Nov. 22

  • 0

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in fellowship hall. Carryouts will start at 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panel on foster care today

Panel on foster care today

RACINE — A Racine County Foster Care panel and discussion titled "A Child’s Journey" will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in t…

Church to host luncheon for seniors

Church to host luncheon for seniors

FRANKSVILLE — North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., will host a free Amazing Grays luncheon for area senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 2…

Ask Mr. Dad: Sex life after a baby? It's complicated

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm going to cut straight to the chase. Our baby was born more than six months ago, and we've had sex a grand total of twice since then. Right after the birth — which was normal in every way — my wife's OB told us that we'd be able to resume our regular sex life after about six weeks. My wife and I are in our mid-20s, and I'm still incredibly attracted to her. She says that she's attracted to me, as well, but that she's simply lost her sex drive. Is that normal? Of course, I don't want to keep bugging her to do something that she'd rather not be doing. But I'm worried that maybe there's something else going on. Is there anything I can do that would help her (and, honestly, myself) and make sure our relationship lasts?

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News