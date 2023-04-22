UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the fellowship hall. The menu includes scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, bread and dessert. Carry-outs will start at 6 p.m.
Free community meal set April 25
