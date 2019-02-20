Try 1 month for 99¢

UNION GROVE — A free community meal will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the lower level of Union Grove Congregational Church, 1106 11th Ave. (handicapped-accessible).

The public is welcome to attend for food and fellowship. Carryouts are available starting at 6 p.m.

Basic grocery and personal care items will also be available.

To volunteer or for more information, call 262-878-1690.

