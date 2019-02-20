RACINE — Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave., is taking reservations for its annual chili supper carryout orders.
The chili supper is free of charge and will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the church dining room.
People may reserve carryout orders by calling 262-884-9047 and leaving a name, phone number and number of requested carryout containers.
