editor's pick

Free Brewers tickets to be distributed Aug. 25

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the Aug. 30 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game starts are at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewers baseball games.

