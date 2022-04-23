Free Brewers tickets to be distributed April 26

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the May 3 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. The game is at 6:40 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewers baseball games.

