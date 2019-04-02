Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the April 16 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients ages 18 and older may obtain one packet.

