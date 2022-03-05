Franksville Craft Beer Garden partners with food bank

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden (FCBG) will partner with the Racine County Food Bank this season to collect donations during the beer garden’s monthly food truck nights and the fifth annual Franksville Food Truck Festival.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with such a great organization,” said Ken Michel, FCBG co-owner Ken Michel. “The food bank fits perfectly with our goal of helping to support our community.”

The Racine County Food Bank has operated a successful emergency food program for more than 30 years. The food bank supplies more than 90,000 pounds of food each month throughout Racine County. Two of the food bank’s largest annual fundraisers take place in March — a virtual Thoughts for Food on March 5 and the Empty Bowls online auction March 14-19.

“Our supporters have helped us contribute to the community well beyond just creating everyone’s favorite gathering space,” added Michel.

The FCBG has supported numerous community-based organizations and nonprofits since it opened in 2018. Through donations and the hosting of events, the beer garden helped raise more than $90,000 in 2021 for groups such as Health Care Network, Racine Founders Rotary, Venmo Challenge Racine and others.

The FCBG will once again be working with a number of community organizations during their upcoming season in addition to the food bank.

The monthly food truck nights brings six to eight food trucks to the beer garden along with live music and more than 22 craft beers from Wisconsin. They will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.

The Franksville Food Truck Festival will be held on Sept. 9-10 and will feature more than 18 of southeast Wisconsin’s food trucks.

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is located in the Franksville Memorial Park (formerly the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park), 9614 Northwestern Ave., and is Racine County’s first and only permanent beer garden.

