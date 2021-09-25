 Skip to main content
Frank Colwell takes Honor Flight to Washington
Frank Colwell takes Honor Flight to Washington

Jim Colwell and Frank D. Colwell

Frank D. Colwell, seated, poses for a photo with his son, Jim, in Washington, D.C. He was among veterans on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Aug. 21.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Frank D. Colwell of Franksville went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Aug. 21.

The Honor Flight honors veterans with a life-changing trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials and experience a day of honor and thanks. The trip is free for veterans and the nonprofit organization is supported by donations.

Colwell enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953 for eight years and served four years active duty and four years reserve duty. He worked his way through the ranks of machinist’s mate first class petty officer. Amphibious ships Colwell served on included the USS Ruchamkin, a high-speed transport for the Pacific Underwater Demolition Team (currently known as SEALS). They provided support in the Mediterranean and anywhere it was needed and were on the way to support the Korean War when it ended. Colwell also served on the USS Bowers and USS Shadwell.

Colwell was accompanied on the Honor Flight by his son, Jim Colwell. Frank said his favorite part of the trip was the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., because of its fabulous structure and design. Upon their return to Milwaukee, Colwell said the pilot dipped the plane’s wings so passengers on both sides could see the Hoan Bridge lit up in red, white and blue for the veterans.

The returning veterans proceeded through a welcoming parade individually and were greeted with a color guard, band, cheerleaders, family and the public holding up signs, cheering, applauding and saluting each of them.

While in the service, Colwell married his wife, Barbara, and they settled in Racine. The couple has four children. In 1964, Colwell started his own business, United Heated & Cooling Inc., and in 1970 changed the name to United Mechanical Inc. His children continue to operate the business today.

Tags

