Francois family plans another charity drive for Thanksgiving weekend

Coat Drive a Success

Jerome Lewis, who handles maintenance and products at the Salvation Army, gets a sturdy plastic bag ready Monday to gather coats from Mark Francois. Francois and his wife, Frances, held their own coat and food drive over the weekend; community members brought about 300 coats and 100 sets of gloves, hats and scarves to a donation site set up in front of Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Other family members and friends helped Mark and Frances transport the donated items to their Quincy Avenue home in preparation for Salvation Army pickup. Mark said Monday he plans on making the charity drive an annual event.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE — As they did last year, Mark Francois and his family are planning to conduct a charity drive Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27, in the parking lot at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Donations will be taken from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

It's primarily a winter coat drive, Francois said, but they are also collecting wrapped gifts marked for a boy or a girl, school supplies and backpacks and nonperishable food items.

Last year over the Thanksgiving weekend, community members brought about 300 coats and 100 sets of gloves, hats and scarves to the donation site. Francois hopes to surpass those totals this holiday. 

For more information, call Francois at 262-456-6532.

