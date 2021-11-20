Francois family plans another charity drive for Thanksgiving weekend

RACINE — As they did last year, Mark Francois and his family are planning to conduct a charity drive Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27, in the parking lot at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Donations will be taken from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

It's primarily a winter coat drive, Francois said, but they are also collecting wrapped gifts marked for a boy or a girl, school supplies and backpacks and nonperishable food items.

Last year over the Thanksgiving weekend, community members brought about 300 coats and 100 sets of gloves, hats and scarves to the donation site. Francois hopes to surpass those totals this holiday.

For more information, call Francois at 262-456-6532.

