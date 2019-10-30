{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County Foster Care will hold informational sessions on becoming a foster parent from 10 to 11:30 a.m Saturday, Nov. 2, and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.

Registration is required by calling Jessica Scheeler at 262-638-6595 or send email to jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.

