Former Guild director receives national award

RACINE — Norm McPhee is being honored with the David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) during a pre-recorded presentation, streamed during the Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 19.

McPhee, who now resides in Provo, Utah, holds degrees in theater arts from Utah State University and served as the managing/artistic director of the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) for 32 years until his retirement in 2001. McPhee directed more than 200 shows while at the helm, and under his guidance, the Guild became one of the largest community theaters in Wisconsin. He is a founding member of AACT and served for many years on its International and Festival committees.

McPhee also oversaw construction of the Theatre Guild’s $1 million theater facility, developed a season ticket program and began an educational outreach program for school children from four countries. He has received numerous awards, including the AACT 1993 Art Cole Lifetime of Leadership, Wisconsin Theatre Association’s Life Service Award, the Cultural Achievement Award from the Theatre Society of the Republic of Georgia and the Wisconsin Governor’s Award.