Former extremists to discuss overcoming hatred at a Carthage College event

KENOSHA — Carthage College welcomes a former Al-Qaeda recruiter and a former white supremacist to campus to share their poignant, painful experiences of getting pulled into and later disowning violent extremism.

Jesse Morton and Tony McAleer will share their experiences of engaging in and eventually leaving behind violent extremism during the presentation “Out of Hatred” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Morton, a former al-Qaeda recruiter, co-founded Parallel Networks, an organization dedicated to combating extremism. Current projects include the development of Naseeha, an experimental intervention hotline for potential cases of radicalization of American Muslims. Morton also serves as an advisor to the Counter Extremism Project, which provides research, funding, and outreach to help fight and prevent extremism around the world.

A former recruiter for the White Aryan Resistance, McAleer is the co-founder of Life After Hate, an organization that helps others leave radical organizations. He is also the author of "The Cure For Hate: A Former White Supremacist’s Journey from Violent Extremism to Radical Compassion." Additionally, he serves as an instructor for the Safe Communities Institute at USC Sol Price School of Public Policy.

Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A live stream will also be available at carthage.edu/multimedia.

