RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine is celebrating 50 years of “changing lives two by two” and will conclude the year with a celebration Oct. 18 at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.
The gathering is planned to recognize the contributions of Big Sisters, donors and other volunteers from year's past. The event is free and the group hopes to find past board members, Big Sisters and other volunteers to be included.
Those who have been involved with Big Sisters of Greater Racine and would like to be a part of this celebration are asked to call 262-497-4282.
