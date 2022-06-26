Forest bathing walks at River Bend Nature Center

Sensory experiences like feeling the sun on our skin, sounds of a stream or patterns of light through a forest canopy are examples of forest bathing. Also known as Shinrin-Yoku, forest bathing is a practice that originated in Japan where it is practiced to help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, and to lower blood pressure, boost immune function and reduce inflammation. Forest therapy guide Teri Knuese will lead participants on a slow paced meditative walk through the woods in an exploration of nature’s sensory experiences. Open to participants ages 16 and older. Sessions are: