Food for the Soul Ministry resumes dinner, grocery distribution

RACINE — Food for the Soul Ministry resumed its weekly dinner and grocery distribution.

“As a grassroots volunteer outreach, we welcome our Racine community members who seek and need a free meal, fellowship, message of hope, prayer, and groceries,” Food of the Soul Ministry said in a news release.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fridays at 703 Washington Ave. (southeast corner of City Hall roundabout). People should park in the lot and enter the west doors, taking the elevator to the lower level. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Pastor Bill Thompkins at 262-752-8566. People can follow Food for the Soul on Facebook at facebook.com/ItsF4TS.

