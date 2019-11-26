Food and clothing to be distributed

RACINE — The Clique Rides Motorcycle Club of Racine and Kenosha will distribute food and clothing to homeless people from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court.

Transportation will be provided from 11 a.m to noon. Pickup locations are: Former Pinocchio's on Douglas Avenue and Rapids Drive; Walmart parking lot by Aldi's, 3049 S. Oakes Road; and Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave.

Donations of clothing, shoes, coats and hats will also be accepted at Castle Lanes. Or to request pickup of donations, call Ronnel "Geezy" Nelson Sr. at 262-456-8932.

