Focus on Energy recognized for creative resources

MADISON — Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s energy efficiency and renewable resources program, is ending the year on a high note, earning three 2020 MarCom Awards for distinction in marketing and communications.

Focus on Energy earned two Platinum MarCom Awards: one for a series of three customer testimonial videos promoting how their participation in Focus on Energy helped them save energy and money at home, and one for a Handheld Showerhead Pack Stop-Motion Unboxing video promoting the program’s free energy-saving packs.

Focus on Energy also won Gold for its interactive energy efficiency roadmap. The roadmap showcases the program’s widespread work to reduce energy waste in both urban and rural communities by supporting energy efficiency project implementation across Wisconsin. Currently, the map features Focus on Energy’s 2020 Energy Efficiency Award winners.

The MarCom Awards honor marketing and communications work from professionals across the globe in a variety of fields. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Focus on Energy partners with 107 utilities across the state to offer Wisconsin residents and businesses energy expertise and financial incentives to reduce energy waste.

