Focus on Energy adds Spanish web pages

MADISON — In an effort to help more Wisconsinites save energy and money, Focus on Energy has launched new Spanish-language web pages.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This new content at focusonenergy.com/español provides details of many of Focus on Energy’s most-popular offerings for Wisconsin residents.

It includes information on the benefits of air sealing and insulation and energy-efficient heating and air-conditioning. The site also includes links to help find Spanish-speaking contractors and offers pages that explain how to order free energy-savings home products, access Focus on Energy’s free appliance recycling service, and links to the program’s retail discounts page and online marketplace.

Also in 2020, Focus on Energy will be offering Spanish-language applications for financial incentives related to energy efficiency projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0