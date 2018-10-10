UNION GROVE — Community State Bank recently presented a donation to Focus on Community as an effort to support and expand the program’s impact within the Union Grove community and at Union Grove High School.
The mission of Focus on Community is to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and inspire healthy life choices. Focus on Community does this by educating students, families and businesses in the areas they serve.
The $2,500 donation is the first of a three-year commitment by CSB to support the program. The bank’s financial commitment mirrors the three-year strategic plan outlined by Focus on Community for the Union Grove community.
Focus on Community also provides training resources and educational sessions for educators, social service professionals, parents and other community members. They serve as a resource center and provide information and referral services for topics such as parenting, alcohol, tobacco, drug abuse and prevention.
In addition to the recent donation, Community State Bank has also teamed up with Focus on Community for a podcast which discusses the many ways that local organizations and individuals can contribute to the Focus on Community mission. The full podcast can be heard at CSBroadcast.podbean.com. For more information on Focus on Community or to make a donation, go to www.FocusRacine.org.
