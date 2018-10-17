RACINE — Focus on Community invites the Racine community to take a visible stand against drugs by celebrating Red Ribbon Week Oct. 22-26.
The red ribbon symbolizes a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in our communities. In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique S. "Kiki" Camarena was killed by drug traffickers. Shortly after Camarena's death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, Calif., began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice. Congress established Red Ribbon Week in 1988.
“Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to be vocal and visible in our efforts to achieve a drug-free community,” said Jason Meekma, Focus on Community executive director. “Our mission is to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and inspire healthy life choices.”
Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to substance use and abuse. Focus is encouraging parents, educators, business owners, and other Racine community organizations to promote drug-free lives today and every day.
