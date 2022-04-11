 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Focus' annual golf outing set June 24

YORKVILLE — Focus is hosting its annual golf outing in a scramble format on Friday, June 24, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. Here are some ways to help and support Focus with its mission:

  • Play in the golf outing. The fee is $100.
  • Become a corporate sponsor.
  • Become a hole sponsor. 
  • Donate items for the silent auction and raffle.
  • Give charitable cash donations. Mail donations to: Focus, 1240 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403, or contact Focus at focus@focusracine.org.

To register or for more information, visit focusracine.org.

Focus' mission is to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and inspire healthy choices.

