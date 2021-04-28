 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flower walk in Caledonia May 16
0 comments

Flower walk in Caledonia May 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will host a flower walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16 (new date).

Those interested in taking part should meet at the Short Road trailhead parking lot, 5111 5 Mile Road (dead end of Short Road, north off of 5 Mile Road).

Participants will join naturalist volunteer Kay McClelland to seek out and identify spring flowers that call the old-growth woods of the Caledonia Conservancy home. Children are welcome.

Reservations are required by calling Sandy DeWalt at 262-909-4440 or email sdewalt@wi.rr.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parenting tips to encourage your child’s optimum success

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On
Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News