Flower walk in Caledonia May 16

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will host a flower walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16 (new date).

Those interested in taking part should meet at the Short Road trailhead parking lot, 5111 5 Mile Road (dead end of Short Road, north off of 5 Mile Road).

Participants will join naturalist volunteer Kay McClelland to seek out and identify spring flowers that call the old-growth woods of the Caledonia Conservancy home. Children are welcome.

Reservations are required by calling Sandy DeWalt at 262-909-4440 or email sdewalt@wi.rr.com.

