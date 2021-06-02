Flag retirement ceremony set June 13

CALEDONIA — Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly (Fourth Degree) Knights of Columbus will hold its annual flag retirement ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at St. Louis Church, 13207 Highway G (just east of I-94).

It is a collaboration with Racine Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697, St. Lucy/St. Sebastian Council 15659, Union Grove Council 4106 and St. Louis/St. Paul’s Council 4831.

During the ceremony, old, warn and damaged American flags will be properly and honorably disposed. In addition, members will join brother Knights across the U.S. in reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the national anthem to honor our nation and its symbol prior to Flag Day.

The program this year will include the Knights Color Guard, scout troops and representatives of the Wisconsin K of C State Council and Fourth Degree Eastern District of Wisconsin, as well as veteran organizations.

The program and ceremony will last about 45 minutes with refreshments to follow in the parish hall. The program is open to the public and information on the Knights of Columbus and its activities will be available.