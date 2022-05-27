Flag retirement ceremony set June 12

CALEDONIA — Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly Knights of Columbus will hold its annual flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at St. Louis Church, 13207 Highway G. The public is invited.

Old, warn or damaged American flags will be properly and honorably disposed. In addition, the Knights will join with their brother Knights across the U.S. in reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the national anthem at that time to honor our nation and its symbol prior to Flag Day.

The program this year will include the Knights Color Guard, Scout troops, veteran organizations, and representatives of the Wisconsin K of C State Council and fourth degree Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Refreshments will follow in the parish hall. Parish Hall. The program is open to the public and information on the KC’s and their activities will be available at that time.

Flags for retirement can be dropped off at 2339 Meachem St. or on the porch of Fr. McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. (just east of St. Lucy’s Church) in the container provided.

