YORKVILLE — Kayla Wilson, the 2018 Racine County Fairest of the Fair, will crown the 2019 Racine County Fairest of the Fair at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Racine County Fair. The pageant will be held on center stage at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
Five contestants are vying for the title of Racine County Fairest of the Fair. They are Rachel Wenman, Jennifer Hinkel, Isabella Nelson, Krystle Henningfeld and Jessica Noble.
The Fairest of the Fair is the official ambassador to welcome fair patrons to the Racine County Fair and assist at different activities throughout fair week. Outside of the fair, the Fairest of the Fair attends different fair and community events to help promote the fair industry.
Prior to the fair, contestants will each complete individual and group interviews, write a radio commercial and answer questions about the fair and community. They will also answer an additional on stage question followed by the crowning of the newest Fairest of the Fair.
Wenman, of Burlington, is a 2017 graduate of Burlington High School and is currently attending Gateway Technical College where she is studying to be a veterinary technician. Wenman has been involved with the fair for her entire life. She was a member of the Kan-Do 4-H club and showed many different projects and is a photography judging volunteer.
Hinkel, of Franklin, is a 2015 graduate of Franklin High School and a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in marketing and minor in communications with a certificate in entrepreneurship. She is a summer intern at the Wisconsin State Fair in the Agriculture Department. 4-H and the fair have been a large part of Hinkel's life since joining 4-H in 2010. Some of her involvement includes exhibiting many different projects in both junior and open classes and volunteering throughout fair week.
Nelson, of Racine, recently graduated from Case High School and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall where she will study criminal justice. She has been a member of the Tucker 4-H Club and has shown at the Racine County Fair since 2014.
Krystle Henningfeld, of Union Grove, is a 2015 graduate of Union Grove High School and is studying cosmetology at Gateway Technical College. She has enjoyed being a part of the Racine County Fair by being fair royalty, volunteering at the fair, exhibiting projects in the 4-H youth program and participating in different contests at the fair.
Noble, of Burlington, is a 2017 graduate of Burlington High School and is currently studying dairy science with a certificate in agricultural business management at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She holds the title of 2018 Miss Southeast Wisconsin Agriculture. Noble spent many years in the 4-H and FFA programs showing jewelry, tractors, basketry, shooting sports and beef and dairy at the Racine County Fair.
The fair is open each day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 14 and older, $8 for senior citizens and $7 for ages 8-13. There is no charge for ages 7 and younger. There is no fee for parking. People who bring two nonperishable food items July 24 will receive half off one adult admission from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
