RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will host its 16th annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.
Turkey and all the trimmings, ham and dessert will be served.
There is no cost; however, reservations are requested for planning purposes by calling the church at 262-634-1463.
People who would like to make a donation or volunteer are asked to call Pastor Ryan Reed at 262-865-8855. People may also drop off donations at the church but should call ahead of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.