RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will host its 16th annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.

Turkey and all the trimmings, ham and dessert will be served.

There is no cost; however, reservations are requested for planning purposes by calling the church at 262-634-1463.

People who would like to make a donation or volunteer are asked to call Pastor Ryan Reed at 262-865-8855. People may also drop off donations at the church but should call ahead of time.

