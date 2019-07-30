RACINE — The Greater Works International Prayer Center, 1034 West Blvd., will host the first Westside Community Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
This event includes the distribution of back-to-school supplies (while supplies lasts), food, drinks, face painting, jumping jax and a gently used clothing sale. People will also be able to meet the pastors of of the center.
For more information, call Dianne Robinson at 262-331-3227.
