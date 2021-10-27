Fire departments receive water donations

Anheuser-Busch and Beechwood Sales & Service provided more than 4,700 cans of emergency drinking water to the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Burlington Fire Department recently to provide critical hydration for the men and women who risk their lives to protect their communities.

“We are very thankful for the canned water donation from Anheuser-Busch," said John Dziubinski, firefighter and EMT for the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department. "It definitely helps us save resources that can be utilized elsewhere in our efforts to better protect and serve our community."

“We are thankful for local businesses like Beechwood Sales who support our efforts," said Scott Wingreen, Town of Burlington Fire Department assistant chief. "Contributions such as this canned water go a long way in helping us keep the communities we serve safe.”

The water is sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0