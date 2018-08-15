MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Fire Bells invite the public to a free fire apparatus display at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, in the parking lot at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave.
Fire apparatus will be shown by the City of Racine, South Shore and Caledonia fire departments.
The Racine Fire Bells Inc. are celebrating its 70th year of service to southeastern Wisconsin by hosting the International Fire Buff Association Convention Aug. 19-22.
IFBA consists of fire buff and fire fan groups throughout the world. These groups have banded together to future their ideas on the common grounds of promoting the general welfare of the fire service and allied emergency services.
The Racine Fire Bells, founded in 1948, are a club who volunteers to provide rehab coverage in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. Its mission is to:
- Furnish, maintain and/or operate a canteen/rehab service for the local fire department, public safety and allied emergency at fires or other incidents.
- Provide such aid and assistance at fires or disasters other than actual firefighting that may be requested by the fire department in charge.
- Perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women of the firefighting profession.
- Preserve and maintain the history of the local fire service by various means such as a museum, and preserving documents, photographs and local history.
For more information on membership, go to www.racinefirebells.org or call Scott Pedersen at 262-880-6551.
