Finley, Eanes read-in is virtual this year

RACINE — The sixth annual Mary Finley and Marcie Eanes Memorial Black History Month Read-In will be held virtually this year from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Community members of all different backgrounds join together to celebrate the vibrant legacy of black contributions to world literature. Fifteen community members will be given 5 minutes each to read a piece (or an excerpt of a piece) of writing written by someone from the Black diaspora.

The late Mary Finley and the late Marcie Eanes were two prominent black residents of Racine who were inspirations in the Racine community locally, as well as the literary community nationally — Finley as an ambassador and literary agent and Eanes as a writer and supporter of the arts. Shortly before Eanes died, she was chosen as one of the finalists for the Racine Poet Laureate position.

People can connect to the event by visiting the BONK! Facebook page, where it will be live streamed and where viewers can dialogue in the comments section.

The read-in is presented by the Racine Public Library in collaboration with Find the Light, Resilient by Design Healing & Consulting, Racine Literacy Council, Coming Together Racine, Family Power Music and the BONK! Arts and Culture series.

