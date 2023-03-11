RACINE — Carl Fields, director of community outreach at the Hospitality Center, will be the keynote speaker at the 21st annual volunteer recognition luncheon held by the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

It takes place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave. The theme is “Volunteerism, Servant Leadership and the Building of Community.”

From starting a prison sentence as a broken vessel, to leaving it early as an accomplished returning citizen, Fields was the first-elected vice president of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).

He has also served as community organizer and founding member of EXPO for the Racine/Kenosha chapter.

While in prison, in the course of five years, Fields went from being a student in cognitive-behavioral and conflict-resolution classes to facilitating them. He worked as a program aide for CGIP, DV, anger management and the onsite reentry programs.

Fields is a certified tutor through Learning Volunteers of America and a Braille transcriptionist certified by the Library of Congress.

The luncheon is the Volunteer Center’s main fundraising event and recognizes 12 outstanding volunteers from the community who were nominated by their peers and voted on by a panel of community members. Volunteers to be honored this year are:

Agriculture — Linda Graeper

Art — Sally Falaschi

Economic Development — Deontrae Mayfield

Education — Mike Lea

Environment — Josh Sopczak

Good Neighbor — Beth Krebs

Health — Barb Rigden

Veteran/Heroic — Matt Gorbaty

Human Services — Amanda Lukas

Senior — Gail Vodovich

Social Justice — Walt Powell

Youth — Tanya Nuno

The luncheon, open to the public, will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, lunch, speaker and awards ceremony. Tickets cost $65. To purchase tickets or sponsor this event, go to volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612.