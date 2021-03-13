Fetherston named executive director of BeLEAF Survivors/SAS

RACINE — Karen Fetherston has been named executive director of BeLEAF Survivors/Sexual Assault Services (SAS).

SAS is Racine’s rape crisis center and provides a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing to those who have suffered a sexual assault. SAS is the only program in Racine County dedicated to the provision of services for sexual assault victims including crisis intervention, advocacy, therapy, and community awareness and education.

Fetherston brings decades of experience to her role in the nonprofit sector. She started her career at the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program in 2000. SCAN has often been referred to as SAS’s “sister program” because they share overlapping missions as well as physical office space. And, they often cooperate on initiatives pertaining to the prevention of sexual abuse. Fetherston has served in many positions at SCAN.