Fetherston named executive director of BeLEAF Survivors/SAS

RACINE — Karen Fetherston has been named executive director of BeLEAF Survivors/Sexual Assault Services (SAS).
SAS is Racine’s rape crisis center and provides a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing to those who have suffered a sexual assault. SAS is the only program in Racine County dedicated to the provision of services for sexual assault victims including crisis intervention, advocacy, therapy, and community awareness and education.
Fetherston brings decades of experience to her role in the nonprofit sector. She started her career at the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program in 2000. SCAN has often been referred to as SAS’s “sister program” because they share overlapping missions as well as physical office space. And, they often cooperate on initiatives pertaining to the prevention of sexual abuse. Fetherston has served in many positions at SCAN.
Her focus will be representing BeLEAF Survivors/ Sexual Assault Services in the community and for the overall coordination and implementation of agency operations including planning, policy creation and resource development. This is particularly important approaching the launch of SAS as an independent nonprofit under the new name of BeLEAF Survivors in July 2021. Fetherston will work to form strong relationships with clients, partners, allies and stakeholders to ensure that the organization will continue to lift, empower, advocate and fight for survivors, as well as provide ongoing support to the community.
Donations are gratefully utilized to keep SAS programming available at no charge. SAS is currently funded by these types of donations as well as by the United Way of Racine County, Racine Dominican Mission Fund and Racine Community Foundation, and with grants from Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS). Donations can be sent to: Sexual Assault Services, 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404, Racine, WI 53404. Donors should make checks payable to Focus on Community with SAS in the memo line.
For more information about program services or volunteer opportunities, go to sasofracine.org or call 262-619-1634.