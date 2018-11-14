MOUNT PLEASANT — Josep A. Ferrer, son of Oriol Ferrer and Mindy Kruse of Mount Pleasant, has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of the Eagle Scout.
Ferrer is a member of Troop 129 sponsored by Franksville Faithbridge Methodist Church. His scoutmaster until 2017 was Steve Shirley, now succeeded by Jonathan Andersen.
Ferrer is a member of the Order of the Arrow and has held the leadership positions of patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, den chief, quartermaster, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
Ferrer’s Eagle Scout service project benefited the Siena Center in Caledonia. He built park benches and handicap-accessible picnic tables to be placed in the courtyard. Ferrer led his fellow scouts, friends and family in completing the construction of the benches and tables.
Ferrer, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, is currently undecided on a major but has interest in business, music and education.
He received his Eagle Scout badge during a Nov. 4 court of honor ceremony at Franksville Faithbridge Methodist Church.
