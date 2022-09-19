 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Farming, Gardening, Seeds, Soils' is free lecture topic

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

Art Scheele, farmer and master gardener, will speak on “Farming, Gardening, Seeds, Soils” at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, via Zoom. Since 2001, Scheele has expanded a personal business in certified organic and non-GMO farm seeds and has given numerous soil, nutrition and agronomy short courses.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/aLL.

