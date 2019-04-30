RACINE — Kari DeBerg from Racine Heritage Museum will host a discussion at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. (use handicapped-accessible south entrance).
The topic, “Truth is Stranger than Fiction," details stories about some of Racine’s famous residents. The program will be followed by a make your own sundae bar, complete with fixings.
The cost to attend is $5. To make a reservation, call the church office at 262-637-5671.
