CALEDONIA — A Family Sugar Bush Day is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Those attending will participate in each aspect of the maple sugaring process including hiking into the woods to drill and tap a tree, carry buckets of sap to the evaporator for boiling, and tasting the progression from sap to syrup. They will learn about Wisconsin Native American history, identifying trees and tree parts and the magic of photosynthesis.

The cost is $8 per person. Reservations are required by going to www.riverbendracine.org or calling 262-639-1515

