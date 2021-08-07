Family Scout Day in Franksville Aug. 15

FRANKSVILLE — The Red Arrow District for Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America will host a Family Scout Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. The purpose is to educate community members on the benefits of scouting for the whole family.
The free event includes family activities, games, giveaways, raffle prizes, a flag collection for proper retirement and emergency vehicle guests. Attendees will learn some basic scouting skills, meet other families in the area, and have the opportunity to talk members of local packs and troops.
For more information, email familyscoutdaywi@gmail.com.