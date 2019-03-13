RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, in partnership with the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, will host a free community outreach zoo initiative called "Crazy Camouflage" from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Participants of all ages will learn how animals use camouflage to help them survive the wild, play games, make crafts and meet live animals.
Advance registration is required by calling the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235.
