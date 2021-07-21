Family overnight camp out offered at River Bend

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a family overnight campout from 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31. People must bring their own tent.

This event includes a campfire dinner, a guided sunset paddle on the Root River, a night hike and campfire snacks. Participants will wake up to a hearty camp breakfast and enjoy a morning hike and an option for archery. Camper children must be accompanied by an adult.

Costs are $50 for ages 11 and older and $40 for ages 10 and younger. People can choose archery for an additional $10 (must be 7 years or older). Archery will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

