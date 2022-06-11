Family friendly art making, Activities at RAM

RACINE — Families are invited to Kids Day, an afternoon of free indoor and outdoor art making and activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Inspired by the upcoming exhibition, "Cultural Reflections: RAM Community Art Show," these art projects, games, and activities explore tradition and ways of life. For example, visitors can use paint and ink to print a paper kente cloth inspired by artist Tonya Harris' fiber art; or create a three-dimensional mixed media portrait representing them or their families. Attendees may also participate in a large-scale collaborative art project.

Local artist Veronica Gagliano Averkamp will be on-site creating large-scale chalk drawings throughout the museum grounds depicting food from diverse cultures, and seascape imagery inspired by the work of artist Edouard Duval-Carrié. Duval-Carrié's enormous two-dimensional landscape entitled "Lost at Sea" is on loan to RAM by Art Bridges, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art across the nation.

