CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will offer family overnight camping from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, through 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
This event will include a campfire dinner, guided sunset paddle on the Root River, night hike, campfire snacks and games. Attendees will wake up to a camp breakfast and enjoy a morning hike and archery.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and bring their own tent.
Advance reservations are required and cost $20 for River Bend members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org. For more information, go to www.RiverBendRacine.org.
