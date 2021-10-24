Fall is a good time to do a soil test

Before setting your garden to rest for the winter, think of ways to improve your garden soil for next year’s crop. A healthy garden soil is the foundation for successful gardening, and a simple soil test can reveal the existing nutrient levels in the soil and help in strategizing your efforts to improve the soil condition.

Why soil test? Too often we take a blind approach on ways to improve the garden soil by adding fertilizers, micro-nutrients, lime, sulfur and other materials without knowing its existing nutrient status. This approach can be ineffective in improving the plant growth and can do more harm than good to the soil.

Plants generally respond better to their specific nutrient needs than a generic application. An old saying, “If one pound is good, two are better, and three must be best” doesn’t apply to plant growth and its nutrient need. In fact, indiscriminate application of fertilizer can lead to nutrient leach, alter soil chemistry and can cause plant injury. Customizing your nutrient application to the plant needs can save cost, prevent plant disorders and avoid unnecessary waste of nutrients leaching on the soil surface. A soil test determines the current nutrient status of the soil and recommends the right amount of nutrient application that tailors in with the plant needs.