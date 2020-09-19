Fall fine art classes offered at Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery

RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., is offering fall fine arts classes for adults and children.
All classes are small, between four to 10 students per class, to facilitate individualized instruction. All students must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Adult (high school students welcome) classes:
- “Individualized Instruction in Drawing or Painting Class” — 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Nov. 18 or Tuesdays Sept. 22-Nov. 24. All levels are welcome, with an emphasis on classical instruction as well as creativity in all media. Instructor: Denise Zingg. Five weeks: $125.00; Ten weeks: $200.00
- “Junk Journal” — 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 11 and 18. Make a unique personalized art journal. No experience needed. Instructor: Jo Thul. $50 includes all materials.
- “Photo-Outing: Get The Best Fall Color with Your Digital Camera” — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. For people with some experience with their camera, meet at Spectrum for instruction and then the group will move to a nearby location. $25.
- Customized and Concentrated One-on-One Instruction in — Digital SLR photography, drawing/sketching, watercolor, oil or acrylic painting, matting and framing; music lessons in cello, piano, guitar, ukulele. Coming soon: Traditional film and darkroom photography. $30 for 45 minutes/hour.
- “Work in the Ceramics Studio”— $10 per hour or $75.00 per month. Includes firings.
- Small customized group (adults, children 6 and older or family) instruction — in the above areas (four or more) $15/hour per person.
- Create a ceramic bowl for the Empty Bowls program — $20 per person. Includes all materials.
To register for classes or for more information, call 262-634-4345. Space is limited to 10 students. For more information on Spectrum, visit spectrumschoolandgallery.org
