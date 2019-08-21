CALEDONIA — A 5k trail run/walk will kick off the Eco-Justice Center's 13th annual Fall Festival at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road.
Registered 5K participants receive a T-shirt and free entry to the festival. For more 5K info and to register, go to ecojymca.5k.run.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road. The Eco-Justice Center is a 15-acre renewable energy, organic teaching farm and home to numerous alpacas, goats, chickens and more.
The family-friendly festival features demonstrations in butter making, beekeeping, wool felting and wood turning, with live music, food, gift shop, bake sale, veggie stand, children's games, hay rides, a petting zoo, face painting, story time in the tree house and hermitage tours. There will also be a raffle with handmade, local items and a sweepstakes with a chance to win $1,000.
New this year is a pop-up art market with a variety of artists who create up-cycled, re-purposed or nature inspired works. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4 and older. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger.
