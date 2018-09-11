Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is offering these free events:

  • Sept. 22 — Fall Equinox Celebration, 6:30-8 p.m. Celebrate the beginning of fall with reflection centered around the harvest. There will be a drum circle. People are invited to bring an appetizer to share.
  • Oct. 4 — Eco-Justice Center's 14th Birthday Party, 5:30-7 p.m. The party will celebrate the 14-year history of the Eco-Justice Center and to honor the founding sisters. Beloved volunteer Joe Weinzatl will be remembered. The public is invited to bring their favorite taco toppings and the center will provide meat, beans and shells. Cake will be served.
