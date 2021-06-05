Faith Hope & Love gets recognized

RACINE — Faith Hope & Love of Racine has been named the winner of Best Nonprofit Organization at the BIZ 2021 Virtual Global Conference and Awards, an annual event that honors the best small and medium-sized businesses around the world.

The event, which was held virtually April 29-30, recognizes exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs and their teams. The event is powered by ActionCOACH, a business coaching franchise.

Faith Hope & Love has carved out a niche in the nonprofit sector. Its goal is to build faith, hope and love in the lives of children in crisis through its Duffels for Kids, BlastPacks and Birthday Closet programs across Wisconsin. The organization explores and tests a variety of new programs to achieve this goal on an ongoing basis. It continues to work towards closing that gap so no child is left without being provided basic health and wellness.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Nonprofit Organization in North America," said Heather Lojeski of Faith Hope & Love. "We will continue to make a difference in the lives of children in crisis with the support of our community.”

